Chelsea prepare £31m bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Benjamin Henrichs

Chelsea are lining up a £31m bid for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Benjamin Henrichs, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old full-back is set to move on this summer.

He signed a two-year contract extension last summer and is tied to the club he joined as an eight-year-old until June 2022.

But the deal includes a £31m buy-out clause that is likely to be activated by Chelsea or one of his other suitors in the next transfer window.

Leverkusen’s hierarchy are reportedly resigned to losing Henrichs ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and already planning for life without him.

The Germany international, who has three caps for the national team, is said to be a target for Manchester United and Manchester City, but Stamford Bridge is his most likely destination.

Henrichs, who is 6ft tall and can also operate in midfield, made his Bundesliga debut in September 2015 and has since clocked up 55 league appearances for the club.