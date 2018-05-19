Chelsea stars issue FA Cup final rallying cries ahead of Man Utd clash

Chelsea players have been posting to their social media accounts in the build-up to today’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester United at Wembley.

In the hours before the teatime kick-off Brazilian midfielder Willian and Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso have both published pre-match rallying on Twitter.

Willian wrote: “The FA Cup Final! Come on Blues!!!”

Alonso said he was getting reading for the big final in training yesterday.

Getting ready for the big final ⚽️💙@ChelseaFC Preparados para la gran final de mañana ⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/m58g9qLFtF — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) May 18, 2018

The match kicks off at 5.15pm with the Blues going up against former manager Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils for the final piece of domestic silverware of the season.