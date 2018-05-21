Chelsea stars miss out on Spain’s World Cup squad

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, striker Alvaro Morata, winger Pedro Rodriguez and wing-back Marcos Alonso have all been left out of Spain’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Club-mate Cesar Azpilicueta has got the nod and is the Blues’ sole representative in manager Julen Lopetegui’s 23-man squad for the tournament.

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa, who was effectively replaced by Morata at Stamford Bridge, is in the squad.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal is included, but team-mate Hector Bellerin misses out.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Manchester City playmaker David Silva are the other Premier League representatives in the squad.

🚨 OFICIAL | 46 millones de ilusiones en sus botas, en sus manos… ¡¡ESTOS SON #NUESTROS23!! 🔁 ¡RT PARA APOYARNOS! pic.twitter.com/XBx0e4uOcB — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 21, 2018

Fabregas, aged 31, was a key part of Spain’s European Championship victories in 2008 and 2012 and their 2010 World Cup win, but is out of favour.

Morata, aged 25, has 13 goals in 23 caps for his country, including five goals in five appearances last year.