Chelsea team news ahead of FA Cup final clash with Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was coy over his team selection ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester United at Wembley.

The Italian was not willing to divulge any details about his starting XI when he faced reporters for his pre-match press conference, but he did reveal that left-back Emerson Palmieri is ruled out due to injury.

Conte says there is no other team news apart from the former Roma full-back’s absence. Emerson would have been unlikely to start the match even if he was available for selection.

Centre-back David Luiz (knee), midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf strain) and youngster Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) all remain sidelined and will not feature against United.

Along with Emerson, fellow fringe players Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko featured against Newcastle United last time out, but a 3-0 defeat to the Magpies will not have strengthened their cases for a starting spot at Wembley tomorrow teatime.