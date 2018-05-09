Club Manager 2019 is coming soon

Many a time football supporters picture themselves scoring a decisive goal for their favourite club or even country, but how often do they envisage themselves triumphing in a managerial capacity?

Chances are that they seldom do, and whenever it happens, the thoughts are usually few and far between. Club Manager 2019 however gives you the opportunity to experience the emotional rollercoaster that comes with managing your favourite team; nonetheless in an in-game experience.

The game is the personification of a true pick-up-and-play football manager game, as it is fitted with a simple yet in-depth UI for the most convenient gaming experience.

Most of all however, Club Manager 2019 not only rewards you with in-game managerial experience, but further challenges you to reach the very zenith of your preferred League.

The game will indubitably be the best football manager game in the world and, once released, will be available across various platforms such as PC (desktop or via browser game), iOS and Android.

As such, you can keep a close eye on the official release announcement that is set to be made soon.