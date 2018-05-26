Confirmed Champions League Final Team News: Real Madrid vs Liverpool lineups

Here’s the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Real Madrid team to play Liverpool

Real Madrid make two changes to the side that started their final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Karim Benzema come into the team.

Luca Zidane, son of coach Zinedine, and former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale drop out.

Starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema

Liverpool team to play Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes just one change to the side that started the final Premier League game of the season against Brighton.

James Milner is over his injury and fit to take his place in the team. Dominic Solanke drops out.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mané, Firmino