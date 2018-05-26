Confirmed Champions League Final Team News: Real Madrid vs Liverpool lineups
Here’s the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Real Madrid team to play Liverpool
📋✅🏆 ¡Nuestro once inicial para la Final de Champions contra el @LFCEspanol! #APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KZDSyZXArP
— Real Madrid C.F. ⚽️ (@realmadrid) May 26, 2018
Real Madrid make two changes to the side that started their final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal.
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Karim Benzema come into the team.
Luca Zidane, son of coach Zinedine, and former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale drop out.
Starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema
Liverpool team to play Real Madrid
Tonight's #UCLfinal line-up…#WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/3lkznSLDkH
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes just one change to the side that started the final Premier League game of the season against Brighton.
James Milner is over his injury and fit to take his place in the team. Dominic Solanke drops out.
Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mané, Firmino