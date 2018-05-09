Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Huddersfield lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Huddersfield match in the Premier League.
Chelsea team to play Huddersfield
Chelsea team: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro.
Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Moses, Bakayoko, Barkley, Hazard, Giroud. #CHEHUD
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 9, 2018
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes six changes to the side that beat Liverpool last weekend.
Into the team come Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez.
They replace Thibaut Courtois, who has a minor back injury, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud.
Huddersfield team to play Chelsea
TEAM NEWS: #htafc Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to his starting XI for tonight's @premierleague game at @ChelseaFC; 7.45pm kick-off.
➡️ @BillingPhilip, @vanlaparra17 and @laudepoitre
Steve Mounié (AT)
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 9, 2018
Huddersfield Town make three changes for this evening’s clash with Chelsea.
Philip Billing, Rajiv van la Parra and Laurent Depoitre come into the side.
Out go Florent Hadergjonaj, Alex Pritchard and Steve Mounie.
Starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Lowe, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Zanka, Schindler