Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Huddersfield lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Huddersfield match in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Huddersfield

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes six changes to the side that beat Liverpool last weekend.

Into the team come Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez.

They replace Thibaut Courtois, who has a minor back injury, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Huddersfield team to play Chelsea

Huddersfield Town make three changes for this evening’s clash with Chelsea.

Philip Billing, Rajiv van la Parra and Laurent Depoitre come into the side.

Out go Florent Hadergjonaj, Alex Pritchard and Steve Mounie.

Starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Lowe, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Zanka, Schindler