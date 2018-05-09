Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Arsenal lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Leicester vs Arsenal match in the Premier League.
Leicester team to play Arsenal
Tonight’s starting XI: Jakupović, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Choudhury, Silva, Mahrez, Diabaté, Iheanacho, Vardy.
Leicester City make three changes for this evening’s game against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.
Into the team come Eldin Jakupović, Harry Maguire and Kelechi Iheanacho.
They replace Ben Hamer, Yohan Benalouane and Vicente Iborra.
Arsenal team to play Leicester
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes four changes for his penultimate game in charge.
Into the side come Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck.
They replace Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Jack Wilshere and Alexander Lacazette.
Jordi Osei-Tutu, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all included on a youthful bench.
Starting XI: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Welbeck