Confirmed Team News: Roma vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Roma vs Liverpool Champiions League semi-final second leg.

Roma team to play Liverpool

Roma’s Diego Perotti (ankle) and Kevin Strootman (knock) are both ruled out through injury.

There are three changes to the side that started at Anfield.

In come Lorenzo Pellegrini, Patrik Schick and Stephan El Shaarawy.

They replace Juan Jesus, Strootman and Cengiz Under.

Starting XI: Alisson, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Schick, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Liverpool team to play Roma

Liverpool make just one change to the side that started the first leg last Tuesday night.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum comes in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered a serious injury at Anfield.

Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shaken off knocks and start the match.

The Reds are without long-term injury absentees Emre Can (back), Joel Matip (thigh) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), while Joe Gomez (knock) also missed the trip to Italy.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino.