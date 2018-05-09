Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Newcastle lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Spurs vs Newcastle match in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes for the penultimate game of the season.

He bring Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son into the team.

Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela drop out of the side beaten by West Bromwich Albion.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Newcastle team to play Spurs

TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @SpursOfficial at @wembleystadium this evening (kick-off 8pm BST). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/nEJyEZgf7j — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 9, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez makes two changes to the side beaten by Watford last weekend.

DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Ritchie replace Javi Manquillo and Jacob Murphy.

Starting XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle