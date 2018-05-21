Emre Can could be available for Champions League final, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could be available to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Germany international remains a doubt for the game, but Klopp suggested he might feature.

Can looked set to be out for the season with the back injury he sustained against Watford in March. But he has defied expectations to fight back to fitness.

Klopp revealed that even 10 days ago he did not expect to have Can in contention to play in Kiev, but the 24-year-old has made remarkable progress in that time.

Asked at a media day at Anfield today whether Can would be in his squad, the Reds boss said: “It depends.

“With Emre or players in the situation of Emre it depends on the reaction on things [but] let me say it like this: 10 days ago, I didn’t think it was possible that he could do what he did today, and that he could do what he did in Marbella already.

“That looked good and my impression of him is really positive, but we have to wait again until tomorrow. But the door, of course, is open. It’s really nice to have him back in the group and he is really desperate to be part of [the final] and we will see.”

Klopp would not be drawn on Can’s contract situation. The former Bayer Leverkusen man is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to join Juventus on a free transfer.

His manager said he did not know what was happening over Can’s contract and that it was not important at the moment.