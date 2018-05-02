Eric Bailly worried about his Man Utd future

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is worried about his future at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international, aged 24, reportedly has now idea why he has been frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho.

Bailly looked set to be constant at the heart of the United defence for years to come. But Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof – who have all been linked with summer moves away from Old Trafford – have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order in recent weeks.

The former Villarreal centre-back has not played since the derby win over Manchester City. He was reportedly in the frame to face West Bromwich Albion in United’s next game, but was sent home by the club doctor after complaining of feeling unwell the day before the game.

His omission from the squad to face Arsenal last weekend is said to have raised eyebrows among his team-mates.