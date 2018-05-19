FA Cup Final Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups – Lukaku on the bench

Here is the confirmed teams for the FA Cup Final – Chelsea vs Manchester United.

Chelsea team to play Manchester United

Chelsea make three changes to the side beaten by Newcastle United last time out for today’s game.

Antonio Conte brings Antonio Rudiger, Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso.

They replace Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri.

Christensen is ruled out with a back injury.

Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud

Manchester United team to play Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

The former Chelsea striker underwent a late fitness test on his ankle injury, but is not risked from the start by manager Jose Mourinho.

There are eight changes to the side that beat Watford last weekend.

In come David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard.

They replace Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind and Juan Mata.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Young, Smalling, Jones, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford