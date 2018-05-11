Four confirmed starters for Man Utd vs Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has already named four of his starting XI for Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season against Watford.

The Red Devils boss confirmed that captain Michael Carrick will start against the Hornets at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old will be afforded a 464th – and probably final – appearance for United before he retires at the end of the season.

Mourinho also revealed that Argentina international Sergio Romero will start in goal, with no.1 David De Gea being allowed to rest ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will also play against Watford. Mourinho indicated that they would come into the side in place of Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

Speaking after Thursday night’s 0-0 draw at West Ham United, which ensured the Red Devils will finish as runners-up to Manchester City, Mourinho told reporters: “Romero plays on Sunday because he deserves that and some other players are going to play because we as a team achieve the second position and we as a team are going to play the FA Cup final.

“It is normal that Michael Carrick is captain at Old Trafford for the last game of his career.

“David De Gea will be rested, so it gives a chance for Sergio Romero to play. I can make changes.

“Marcus and Anthony played against Brighton. Today it was for Alexis and [Jesse] Lingard to play and Sunday is again for Martial and Rashford.”

Sanchez and Lingard will no doubt hope that puts them in a strong position to start at Wembley.