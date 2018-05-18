Gianluigi Buffon linked with Liverpool transfer

Liverpool are keen to sign Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer this summer, according to The Sun.

But they face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City, who are also interested in the 40-year-old Italian.

Buffon confirmed earlier this week that he would leave Juve when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He was expected to end his playing career this summer, but said that he is now considering joining another club after receiving “interesting” proposals over the past couple of weeks.

Champions League finalists Liverpool reportedly want Buffon to challenge Loris Karius, with the Reds still having doubts over their current no.1.

Buffon would not be first-choice at City, where Ederson has impressed since his arrival last summer. But Pep Guardiola is said to see Buffon as an upgrade on Chile international as his backup keeper.

Buffon has been on Juventus’ books since a transfer from Parma in July 2001.