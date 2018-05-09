Harry Kane issues rallying cry ahead of Newcastle and Leicester games

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has posted on social media to issue a rallying cry ahead of his side’s final two games of the season.

Kane and his team-mates face Newcastle United at Wembley tonight, then host Leicester City on Sunday.

After Saturday’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the England international is keen to get back on track to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Writing on Twitter, Kane said:

Two big home games left. Important we finish the season strongly in front of our own fans. #COYS pic.twitter.com/Cib5QQn4VS — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 8, 2018

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table, just two points clear of Chelsea in fifth.