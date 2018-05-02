Hector Bellerin linked with summer transfer to Man Utd or Chelsea

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is a summer transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

The Spain international, aged 23, is reportedly also wanted by Serie A champions Juventus.

Bellerin is said to be set to leave the Emirates Stadium in the next transfer window. The Gunners are tipped to cash-in on the full-back to help fund their rebuilding programme after Arsene Wenger’s departure.

Arsenal would demand a fee in the region of £35m for Bellerin.

United manager Jose Mourinho is known to be in the market for full-backs ahead of the 2018/19. Converted winger Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young – both aged over 30 – are his preferred choices at present.

Chelsea want to deploy Bellerin as a right wing-back, the article claims. Victor Moses currently operates in that position for the Blues.

Italian giants Juve apparently see the Gunners star as the man to end their search for a top-level right-back.