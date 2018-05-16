Jack Wilshere going to Zante with stranger after missing out on World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has taken a stranger up on the offer of a holiday in Zante after missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

The Gunners star was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad and has not been included on the standby list.

After receiving a tweet suggesting that he could join a lads holiday to Greece instead, Wilshere joked that he was in.

let me know the dates and I'm in https://t.co/6PgPvhg77X — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 16, 2018

But he later sought clarification that he would be able to take his baby on the trip.