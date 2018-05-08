Joe Gomez out of Champions League final and will probably miss World Cup

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been ruled out the Champions League final after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The former Charlton Athletic man will also miss this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Gomez posted on social media to confirm his season is over.

He wrote: “Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery.

“Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team. I’m going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season!

“Thank you for all the support over the course of the season.”

He sustained an ankle injury on England duty in the early stages of the friendly against the Netherlands in March. After returning to action for the Reds, he played through the pain barrier against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

After the draw with the Potters, in which he suffered a recurrence of the problem, he underwent scans and subsequently missed the games against Roma and Chelsea.

Gomez, aged 20, has now gone under the knife. He will not play again for Liverpool this season, which means he will be unavailable for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has generally preferred Trent Alexander-Arnold as his right-back for European games this season.