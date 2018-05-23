Josha Vagnoman wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea

Hamburg starlet Josha Vagnoman is a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea, according to ESPN.

The 17-year-old full-back has already made his Bundesliga debut for the club, and impressed in action for Germany Under-17s at last year’s Under-17 World Cup.

His progress has seen Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Everton join the Gunners and the Blues in tracking him.

Arsenal are reportedly confident they are in a strong position to land Vagnoman. The north London club’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is a long-term admirer and has personally scouted the youngster on multiple occasions. He is hoping to use his German football connections to bring the player to the Emirates Stadium.

But Chelsea have been making regular checks on Vagnoman and are keen to sign him.

The teenager is out of contract this summer. Hamburg have offered him a new deal, so he would not be available on a free transfer, but the German side are expecting offers and face losing him for a modest compensation fee.