Julian Nagelsmann lined up as next Chelsea manager

Chelsea are targeting Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann to become their new manager, according to the Daily Star.

The young German boss has reportedly been earmarked to replace head coach Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to leave this summer after two years at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann, aged 30, has emerged as a surprise candidate to manage the Blues after his impressive showing at Hoffenheim. After taking over mid-season in February 2016 at the age of just 28, he guided the club away from relegation.

In his first full season in charge, he guided the club to Champions League qualification, albeit they were eliminated in the qualifying round by Liverpool.

And he looks set to repeat that feat this season. Hoffenheim are currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga with two games to play.

With former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique’s demands apparently not acceptable for owner Roman Abramovich and Juventus’ Max Allegri seemingly now closer to the Arsenal job, Nagelsmann’s prospects of getting the Chelsea job have increased.