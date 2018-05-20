Juventus hint that Emre Can signing is all but done

Juventus have dropped a big hint that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will join them on a free transfer this summer.

The Serie A champions’ general manager and chief executive Beppe Marotta said he was optimistic of signing the Germany international and coyly suggested the deal is effectively done.

He told Mediaset Premium: “Emre Can? I am very optimistic. You can read my smile…”

Can, aged 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and has long been tipped to leave Anfield. Juve have been touted as the favourites to sign him.

He joined the Champions League finalists from German side Bayer Leverkusen when the Reds activated a £9.75m (€12m) release clause in his contract in June 2014.

He has made 166 appearances under Brendan Rodgers and now Jurgen Klopp, scoring 14 goals.

His season has been ended early by a back injury he suffered against Watford in March. He will miss the Champions League final and has been omitted from Germany’s World Cup squad.