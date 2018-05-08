Laurent Koscielny out until December

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been ruled out until December at the earliest.

The France international suffered a ruptured achilles tendon during last Thursday’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

He has undergone surgery on the injury and will be sidelined for at least six months.

The 32-year-old centre-back had already been ruled out of this summer’s World Cup, but it has now been confirmed that he will miss nearly half of next season.

Speaking at his penultimate pre-match press conference, outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that his successor is unlikely to have Koscielny available for selection until the festive period.

He told reporters: “You will not see him until December at best.

“Koscielny is devastated.

“People have always inflamed tendons but they don’t rupture but in his case it went. I don’t know why.

“The recovery will be full because the advantage of surgery is that it heals the inflammation.”

Koscielny, who will be aged 33 by the time he returns to action, joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2010 and has since made 324 appearances for the north London club.

He is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2020.

Koscielny was stretchered off after just 12 minutes of the Gunners’ semi-final second leg defeat in Spain. He had been managing ongoing inflammation in the tendon for some time.