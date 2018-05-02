Liverpool to face Real Madrid in Champions League final

Liverpool are through to the Champions League final.

The Reds booked their place in Kiev for the final on Saturday, 26 May, where they will face holders Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to endure an unexpectedly tense finish to their semi-final tie with Roma.

Already leading 2-5 on aggregate from the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool led 0-1 and 1-2 on the night at the Stadio Olimpico.

But a late fightback from the hosts saw Roma win the second leg 4-2. That meant Liverpool went through to the final 6-7 on aggregate.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Roma equalised through James Milner’s own goal, but Georginio Wijnaldum reinstated a four-goal cushion midway through the first-half. Edin Dzeko struck soon after the break to equalise on the night.

Radja Nainggolan’s late goal and stoppage time penalty ensured there were a few nerves shredded in the final seconds.

Madrid beat Bayern Munich last night in the other semi-final.