Liverpool fans accidentally packs Santa Claus pyjamas to wear for Roma game

There was one particularly festive Liverpool fan in the crowd at the Stadio Olimpico to watch his team book their place in the Champions League final.

Steven Thompson took to social media to complain about a packing disaster ahead of this semi-final second leg clash with Roma.

While he thought he put an Liverpool retro top made by Adidas in his bad for the trip, it turned out he had actually packed a pyjama top in the style of a Santa Claus outfit.