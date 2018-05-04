Liverpool prepare third bid for Christian Pulisic

Liverpool are lining up a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds have failed with two previous offers for the USA international, but are hoping to make it third time lucky with the next approach.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been keen to raid his former club to sign the 19-year-old for some time.

Liverpool lodged an £11m bid for Pulisic rejected in 2016, but have continue to scout him.

The attacking midfielder is now worth considerably more than that. But he is enters the final two years of his contract this summer, so Dortmund could be tempted to sell him before his value drops if they cannot convince him to sign a new long-term contract.

The Bundesliga side’s sporting director Michael Zorc says he is in regular contact with Klopp, but the former Dortmund coach has never mentioned his interest in taking Pulisic to Anfield.