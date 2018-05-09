Liverpool stars send get well soon messages to Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s players have been sending well wishes to their team-mate Joe Gomez after he confirmed that his season is over.

The England international has been ruled out of the Champions League final and this summer’s World Cup in Russia after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

Team-mates James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Simon Mignolet all took to social media to send get well soon messages to the 20-year-old defender.

Here’s what they had to say.

Massively disappointed for you Joey G. Been a big part of our season, always pushing and putting the team first. Get fit soon mate 👊🏻 https://t.co/Y5XGEkgMwK — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 8, 2018

Get well soon bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 8, 2018