Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn linked with Rangers loan move

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is planning a raid on his former club Liverpool to sign Wales international Ben Woodburn on loan, according to the Daily Express.

Woodburn, aged 18, became the Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer senior debut at the age of 17 in September 2017. He has since made 11 first-team appearances, but has had few opportunities this season and has not added to his single first-team goal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has so far been reluctant to let the young forward leave Anfield on loan, with the German preferring for Woodburn to continue his development with the Liverpool coaching staff.

It remains to be seen whether interest from club legend and former Liverpool academy coach Gerrard will change that approach.

Gerrard is reportedly keen to give Woodburn his first taste of regular first-team football at Ibrox this season. The former England international is in his first managerial role and is said to be keen to bring a number of Liverpool players to Scotland.