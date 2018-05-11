Liverpool’s Mo Salah dismisses transfer rumours

Liverpool star Mo Salah has rejected speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club.

The Egypt international has been touted for a move elsewhere after his sensational debut season at Anfield. The Reds’ Champions League final opponents Real Madrid are among the clubs to have been credited with interest in a big-money deal.

But Salah has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool. He says he is going nowhere and that he has ambitions he wants to achieve with the Merseyside club.

He said reaching this season’s Champions League final is just the start.

Speaking at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony, at which he won the Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards, Salah said: “I’m very happy here and everything is fine. I have got ambitions for the future, with ­Liverpool.

“We had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final, and everyone is excited. It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players.

“We have had an unbelievable year. It is just the beginning.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer in a £36.9m deal. He has scored 43 goals so far this season, with one Premier League game and the Champions League final still to go.