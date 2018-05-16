Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Ruben Loftus-Cheek named in England’s World Cup squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest surprise in the squad. The 19-year-old had been tipped to be included in Southgate’s standby list, but is part of the final 23.

The uncapped teenager’s impressive performances in recent weeks, coupled with club-mate Joe Gomez’s season-ending ankle injury, have seen him make a late charge into the squad.

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is another notable inclusion. The veteran centre-back appeared to have fallen out of Southgate’s plans in recent months after losing his place in Antonio Conte’s side, but he will be on the plane.

Also included is his Blues team-mates Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder, who spent the season on loan at Crystal Palace, impressed when making his debut for England earlier in the season, but his place in the squad was in doubt after injury prevented him from featuring in the March internationals.

Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool team-mate Adam Lallana has to settle for a place on the standby list after an injury-hit season.

As had been reported earlier today, England’s most experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart misses out. Stoke City’s Jack Butland, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Burnley’s Nick Pope get the nod.

England World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Fabian Delph, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young.

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck.

Stand-by: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livemore and Adam Lallana.