Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon under consideration for World Cup squad

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering naming Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon in his preliminary World Cup squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Southgate must submit a 35-man squad to FIFA by Monday, though the names of those included will not be made public.

A final 23-man squad will then be announced the following week. Those included in the 35 but not the 23 will not be informed about that, though it is likely that some will be placed on a standby list and join Southgate’s squad for the pre-tournament preparations.

With Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury, his 19-year-old team-mate is in contention for a place.

Southgate is awaiting news on Kieran Trippier’s fitness after the Spurs right-back sustained a thigh injury against Newcastle United in midweek.

Sessegnon, aged 17, has starred for Fulham in the Championship this season. The versatile left-footer is being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs.