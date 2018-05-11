Malcom: Liverpool target deal for £40m-rated winger

Bordeaux winger Malcom has been earmarked as a summer transfer target by Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old Brazilian, who has 10 goals in 30 league starts for Bordeaux this season, is reportedly rated at around £40m.

His performances in Ligue 1 have seen him linked with clubs across Europe over the past 12 months. Manchester United and North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were all credited with interest in Malcom during the last transfer window.

United reportedly held talks with Bordeaux about a mid-season deal, but that did not materialise.

Now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is targeting the youngster as he seeks to strengthen his options in attacking positions ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Malcom is said to be on a shortlist that also includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Pulisic.

Bordeaux signed Malcom from Brazilian side Corinthians for £4m in January 2016 and stand to make a sizeable profit.