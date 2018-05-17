Man Utd and Arsenal stars miss out on France squad for World Cup

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have both been left out of the France squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Coach Didier Deschamps’ 23-man squad for Russia was confirmed this evening – and there is no place for Martial or Lacazette.

Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud, who fell down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium after Lacazette’s arrival last summer, are both included.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba are both on the plane. So too is Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, despite having only recently returned to fitness following a serious knee injury.

Martial and Lacazette are on a standby list of 11 players, along with Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

France World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)