Man Utd assistant Rui Faria linked with Arsenal job

Manchester United assistant manager Rui Faria has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Arsenal manager’s job, according to The Sun.

Jose Mourinho’s long-term ally, who has worked with the United since 2001, first as a fitness coach and then as his assistant, is reportedly on a 14-man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger when he leaves the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Faria, aged 42, is said to have managerial ambitions of his own and is ready to step out of his mentor’s shadow.

He has worked with Mourinho at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and now United. In that time he has won the Champions League twice, the UEFA Cup, Europa League and eight domestic league titles with Mourinho.

Juventus boss Max Allegri and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique are named as the frontrunners among the shortlisted candidates.

But the article points out that Gunners owner Stan Kroenke has a penchant for hiring rookie coaches for his US sport franchises.