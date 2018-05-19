Man Utd drop hint over Romelu Lukaku fitness

Manchester United have dropped a big hint that striker Romelu Lukaku is fit to face former club Chelsea in today’s FA Cup final.

The Red Devils shared a photo of Lukaku’s shirt hanging in the dressing room at Wembley.

The Belgium international was due to undergo a late fitness test to see if he could be involved against the Blues.

Unless United are throwing a curveball in the build-up to the 5.15pm kick-off, it appears that Lukaku has passed his fitness test.