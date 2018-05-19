Man Utd drop hint over Romelu Lukaku fitness
Manchester United have dropped a big hint that striker Romelu Lukaku is fit to face former club Chelsea in today’s FA Cup final.
The Red Devils shared a photo of Lukaku’s shirt hanging in the dressing room at Wembley.
The Belgium international was due to undergo a late fitness test to see if he could be involved against the Blues.
Unless United are throwing a curveball in the build-up to the 5.15pm kick-off, it appears that Lukaku has passed his fitness test.
📸 It wouldn't be an #EmiratesFACup final without dressing room pics! #MUFC #ForUnited pic.twitter.com/DzL4npLVBZ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018