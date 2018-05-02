Man Utd duo told they can leave this summer

Manchester United pair Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have been told they are free to leave the club this summer, according to The Times.

Italy international Darmian and Netherlands international Blind – both signed by former manager Louis van Gaal – have been well down the pecking order this season. Boss Jose Mourinho is happy for them both to be sold in the next transfer window.

Club officials have informed Darmian, aged 28, that he is surplus to requirements. United and Juventus have now begun talks over the full-back’s transfer.

Darmian was signed from Juve’s city rivals Torino in 2015.

Utility man Blind, aged 28, is reportedly also keen on a move to Italy with Champions League semi-finalists Roma.

He was due to be out of contract this summer, but United have taken up a one-year option in his deal in order to receive a fee for him.

He arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in a £13.8m deal in 2014.