Man Utd favourites to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are the frontrunners to land Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Serbia international was also being tracked by Barcelona, with technical secretary Roberto Fernandez having personally scouting him on several occasions.

But the La Liga giants are reportedly deterred by Lazio’s £73m valuation and are set to pursue alternative options.

Among those alternatives is Brazilian youngster Arthur, who will arrive at Camp Nou from Gremio this summer. He was seen as offering better value and being more suited to Barca’s style of play when a deal was struck to sign him in March.

Milinkovic-Savic is also wanted by United’s city rivals Manchester City, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.

But it is Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils who are in pole position to land the player.

Milinkovic-Savic’s brother, Torino goalkeeper Vanja, was previously on the books at Old Trafford