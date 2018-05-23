Man Utd keeper ruled out of World Cup

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romeo has been ruled out of this summer’s World Cup due to a knee injury.

The 31-year-old was due to go to Russia as Argentina’s first-choice keeper. He has 94 caps for his country, including playing in the 2014 World Cup final defeat to Germany.

The Argentine FA has issued a statement saying Romeo will undergo an operation on his right knee. Depending on the seriousness of the injury, David De Gea’s deputy could be missing for the opening stages of the 2018/19 season.

His absence from the World Cup leaves Chelsea’s Willy Caballero, who has just two caps to his name, and River Plate’s Franco Armani, who is uncapped, to compete for the starting position in Jorge Sampaoli’s team.

Sampaoli has drafted Nahuel Guzman, who plays for Tigres in Mexico, into his 23-man squad to replace Romero. Despite not being in the original selection, the 32-year-old’s six caps mean he is now the goalkeeper with most international experience.