Man Utd linked with £200m-plus bid for Neymar

Manchester United are lining up a summer bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Brazil international is reportedly ready to quit Parc des Princes just one year since arriving from Barcelona in a world record deal.

United have apparently told the 26-year-old that they will rival European champions Real Madrid for his signature if he pushes for a transfer this summer.

The Premier League runners-up have indicated they would be ready to pay a world-record fee of more than £200m and match Neymar’s £30m-a-year wages in order to bring him to Old Trafford.

Madrid have long been linked with an attempt to sign Neymar, with some seeing his sojourn in Ligue 1 as a way of avoiding a direct move from Camp Nou to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has regularly cut an unhappy figure during his time in France and is reported to have fallen out with PSG coach Unai Emery. Although Emery is leaving this summer, the article claims Neymar is still eager to secure his own exit.