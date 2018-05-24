Man Utd lodge enquiry for Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United have made an approach to Tottenham Hotspur for defender Toby Alderweireld, according to the BBC.

The Red Devils have lodged an enquiry to check on the Belgium international’s availability.

Alderweireld, aged 29, is entering the final 12 months of his Spurs contract. Although the north London club have an option to extend the deal until June 2020, if they do so the player has a buy-out clause of £25m that comes into effect next summer.

United are hoping that serves as an incentive for Spurs to sell him this summer.

Alderweireld has been a rock at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino’s defence in recent seasons. But he has suffered an hamstring injury-hit campaign and, having returned to fitness in January, struggled to force his way back into the team and has been restricted to just six appearances so far in 2018.

United are tipped to sign at least one new centre-back this summer.