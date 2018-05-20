Man Utd set to announce Alex Sandro signing

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The report claims that the Red Devils were close to finalising a €50m (£43.7m) deal, and that official confirmation would come soon after yesterday’s FA Cup final.

With United having been beaten by Chelsea at Wembley, the announcement of their first summer signing could be imminent.

Brazil international Sandro will join Jose Mourinho’s squad for the 2018/19 season, with Italy international Matteo Darmian expected to move in the opposite direction. The two transfers are expected to be conducted separately.

The 27-year-old joined Italian champions Juve from Porto in 2015. He has made 113 appearances for the Old Lady and has won the domestic double in each of his three seasons in Italy.

He is reported to be keen on a change of scenery after seeing prospective transfers to Chelsea fall through in the last two transfer windows.