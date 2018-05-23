Man Utd and Spurs target washes and irons his match kit after drugs test

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon washed and ironed his own kit after a match this season, a senior club source has revealed.

The England Under-21 international, who is wanted by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other big clubs this summer, took it upon himself to do his laundry after being randomly selected for a post-game drugs test.

By the time Sessegnon had given his sample, the Fulham kitman had already left the stadium with the rest of the kit.

Rather than leave his kit in a heap in the dressing room or finding a way to get it to the kitman the next day, the 17-year-old took his dirty gear home with him and brought it with him to the training ground the following down, freshly washed and ironed.

Sessegnon’s washing machine activities were revealed on Twitter by Fulham Supporters’ Trust director Chris Gilbertson following a Q&A session with Fulham chief executive Alistair Mackintosh.