Man Utd in talks to sign Fred

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

The BBC reports that the Red Devils hope to complete the Brazilian’s signing before this summer’s World Cup.

United have lodged an enquiry about the 25-year-old, while Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov has confirmed that talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy over the deal are ongoing.

Akhmetov has publicly stated that he is seeking more than the £43.8m his club received when they sold another Brazilian midfielder, Alex Teixeira, to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning in 2016.

If negotiations progress well, United are reportedly intending to take advantage of Fred’s presence in the UK for Brazil’s World Cup preparations to conduct a medical and complete the deal.

He has seven international caps to his name, but is part of Tite’s 23-man squad for Russia.

Fred has previously been linked with United’s local rivals Manchester City, but the Premier League champions are said to be pursuing a deal for Napoli midfielder Jorginho instead.