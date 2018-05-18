Man Utd team news ahead of FA Cup final clash with Chelsea

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final clash with his former club Chelsea at Wembley.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, United manager Jose Mourinho indicated Lukaku has not yet shaken off his ankle injury but said he would be given until the last moment to prove his fitness.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial is fit and available for selection.

Mourinho said: “Martial is fit and Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment. I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and then he plays or vice versa, so Lukaku we have to wait.”

Lukaku is United’s top scorer with 27 goals this season. He picked up an ankle injury during last month’s win over Arsenal.

Martial suffered his injury in training in the build-up to the final Premier League game of the season against Watford.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini has missed the Red Devils’ last two games, but has travelled south as United prepare for the big match.

Captain Michael Carrick is not being considered for selection after his swansong against the Hornets at Old Trafford last weekend.