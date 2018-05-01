Marouane Fellaini seeking longer term deal to stay at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was the club to offer a longer contract than the one-year deal he has been offered if he is to stay at the club, according to ESPN.

The Belgium international, who was United’s match-winner against Arsenal last weekend, is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Turkish side Besiktas have long been the frontrunners to sign the 30-year-old.

But Fellaini’s preference is said to be to stay with United, whose manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to tie the former Everton man down to a new contract.

The Red Devils have adopted a policy of one-year contracts for players aged over 30, but have made an exception.

Fellaini is reportedly seeking a two-year contract with United holding an option for a third season. That is similar to the deal signed by right-back Antonio Valencia, then aged 31, in 2017.