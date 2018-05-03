Maroune Fellaini hints he is ready to punish Man Utd over mistake

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has spoken about the club’s mishandling of his contract situation.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a new deal. Although Fellaini is thought to be keen to stay at Old Trafford, and manager Jose Mourinho has declared his desire to keep hold of the former Everton man, an extension has not been signed.

Fellaini, aged 30, has indicated he is now ready to drive a hard bargain. He claims United ignored his requests for a new contract last year, and says his resurgent role in Mourinho’s team and the explosion in transfer fees since have proved that decision to be a mistake.

It does not sound like Fellaini is in any mood to let United off the hook. He spoke about the strength of his negotiating position and revealed he has a safety net of knowing that several other clubs are keen to snap him up on a free transfer.

He told Sport Voetbal Magazine: “The entire staff is doing everything [so] I can stay.

“The club did not renew my contract last year. Now I am in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has stated that he wants to keep me.

“Last year I went to the coach and I said that I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I will not ask it 10 times.

“Afterwards I became important for the team… and a good player costs at least €50m. The club knows that they went wrong there.”

Fellaini added: “I am now 30 years old, at the end of my contract and negotiating with Manchester United.

“There are several clubs that show interest. I’m waiting for what’s going to happen.”