Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger favourites to be next Real Madrid manager

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger are the bookmakers’ early favourites to become Real Madrid’s next manager.

Zinedine Zidane has stepped down from his role after two-and-a-half years in charge at the Bernabeu. His announcement comes just five days after he guided Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League title. He also won La Liga once since replacing Rafa Benitez in January 2016.

His departure has inevitably sparked plenty of discussion over who will replace him. The bookmakers have installed Pochettino and Wenger as the current frontrunners. In the meantime, here is a rundown of the favourites to become the next Real Madrid manager.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine boss has long been linked with Madrid. He signed a new long-term contract at Spurs earlier this month, but his commitment to the cause had been called into question prior to that. Comments made in interviews hinted at frustration over the north London club’s ambition – something that would definitely not be an issue in the Spanish capital.

Arsene Wenger

Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge. He claimed to have received plenty of offers of employment. A move to a boardroom role seemed most likely for the 68-year-old, but the bookies think he still has a shot at a job he has been linked with throughout his managerial career.

Guti

Madrid has success when appointing their former midfielder Zidane to the role in 2016. They are now tipped to consider another graduate of their engine room: club legend Guti. Like Zidane, the 41-year-old is unproven in top-level coaching, but is employed in the Madrid youth system. His appointment would be a bold move given that he doesn’t have quite the same stature as Zidane.

Antonio Conte

The Chelsea head coach still has a year to run on his contract but has been involved in a series of disagreements with the Stamford Bridge board. Despite winning the FA Cup to gloss over a disappointing Premier League title defence, the Italian is tipped to leave this summer. His results with Juventus and the Blues make him a contender for the Madrid job.

Joachim Low

Like Pochettino, Low has recently signed a new long-term contract with his current employers. But Low’s new deal could be seen as a way of killing off speculation over his future during the World Cup. He is touted as a candidate to replace Zidane.