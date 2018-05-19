Mikel Arteta agrees to become new Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has agreed a deal to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, according to Goal.

The former Gunners captain will return to the Emirates Stadium to succeed his former boss, the report claims.

No contract has yet been signed, but an announcement will reportedly be made in the coming days to confirm the 36-year-old’s appointment.

The decision to make Arteta the new manager was apparently made after Juventus coach Max Allegri ruled himself out of the running.

Arteta is currently an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Premier League champions Manchester City. He left the Gunners in 2016 to join the City backroom staff.

Yahoo reports that Guardiola will move to land his former Barcelona players Andres Iniesta to replace Arteta on his coaching team.

Iniesta, aged 34, is out of contract and leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season. He will reportedly be offered a player-coach role at the Etihad Stadium.