Mikel Arteta very close to being named Arsenal manager

Arsenal are on the verge of appointing Mikel Arteta as their new manager, according to The Independent.

As they seek to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of his 22-year tenure, the Gunners are set to turn to one of the long-serving Frenchman’s former captains.

Talks between Arteta, who is currently on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and the Arsenal hierarchy have reportedly progressed well.

After another day of productive discussions yesterday, negotiations are now at the stage that Arteta’s financial demands and proposed backroom appointment are being thashed out.

The 36-year-old is seeking to bring in at least three of his own appointments to the coaching staff, with a player-coach role in the offing for Gunners midfielder Santi Cazorla.

Arsenal have apparently resolved that they have little prospect of luring Juventus’ Max Allegri to the club and feel that no other candidate ticks as many boxes as their former midfielder Arteta.