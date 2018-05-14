Mo Salah tells the Golden Boot to ‘come to daddy’

Liverpool star Mo Salah signed off on a record-breaking first Premier League season at the club by telling the Golden Boot: “Come to daddy.”

Salah scored the opening goal in yesterday’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion. That was his 32nd goal of the season – a record for a 38-game Premier League campaign. He finished two clear of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who scored 30 goals.

After the final whistle, the Egypt international shared a selection of photos of him posing with his new trophy.

He wrote: “Golden Boot? Come here to daddy 😂.”