Mo Salah tells the Golden Boot to ‘come to daddy’
Liverpool star Mo Salah signed off on a record-breaking first Premier League season at the club by telling the Golden Boot: “Come to daddy.”
Salah scored the opening goal in yesterday’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion. That was his 32nd goal of the season – a record for a 38-game Premier League campaign. He finished two clear of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who scored 30 goals.
After the final whistle, the Egypt international shared a selection of photos of him posing with his new trophy.
He wrote: “Golden Boot? Come here to daddy 😂.”
